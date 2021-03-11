Sylvania man faces multiple child pornography charges following police cybertip

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sylvania man on multiple child pornography charges Wednesday.
Matthew Austin Scott, age 27, was arrested by DCSO on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. After receiving a cybertip, a group of officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office searched a residence on Carissa Road in Sylvania.
“Rest assured this county and the officers that work here take these crimes against children very seriously,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“I would also like to issue a warning that if you are engaging in this illegal behavior, you will be caught and you will be arrested.”
This investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.
“God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden
