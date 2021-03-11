Reintroduced House Bill would give cities, counties options to relocate Confederate monuments

LAUDERDDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers rejected a bill that would give cities and counties options to relocate confederate monuments.
Now, an updated version of the bill has been re-introduced.
For months, community members led by the group Project Say Something protested daily for the removal of the Confederate monument outside of the courthouse in Florence.
Camille Bennett with Project Say Something said she isn’t surprised the first bill didn’t make it through committee.
The 2017 Memorial Preservation Act forbids the removal or alteration of monuments more than 40 years old. Violations carry a $25,000 fine.
Although the statue belongs to the city, the statue has been on Lauderdale County’s property for more than 100 years.
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said it would take action from the legislature to move the statue, he says the commission’s hands are tied unless the law changes.
Yesterday, Democratic Representative Jundalynn Givan of Birmingham introduced House Bill 512.
That’s an updated attempt to revise Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act.
It would allow cities and counties to move any monument that’s stood for less than 50 years, but would require a waiver from a state commission to move monuments older than that.
Representative Givan and Camille Bennett said no matter what, they’ll keep fighting.
“I introduced the bill in its substitute form in effort to further, to use all due diligence to get this bill out. I feel it is an important bill. I’m not going to go away nor is this legislation going to go away,” said Givan.
“We will continue to explore different strategies. We are still doing that, a lot of it behind the scenes. Every strategy is not protests. There are many others, but we have not stopped and it’s been since 2017,” said Bennett.
House Bill 512 has been referred to the committee on State Government.
The judiciary committee voted against the original memorial preservation revision.
