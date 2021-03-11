2 Priceville High School students taken into custody after weapon found at school

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville Police took two high school students into custody on Thursday morning after a weapon was found at Priceville High School.
Morgan County Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. says administrators at Priceville High School confiscated the weapon from one student.
The school was placed on lockdown, but Priceville Police gave the all-clear and normal operations have resumed.
According to the Superintendent, no threats towards students or staff were found.
Through further investigation, it was determined a 9th grade student brought a hand gun to school to trade if for tobacco items with another student.
A statement from school officials says neither student had intention of causing any harm to anyone at the school.
Both students were taken into custody and will be referred to the Morgan County Juvenile Court Division
Superintendent Elliot says that any threats towards student safety are taken seriously and that law enforcement is notified immediately.
This investigation is ongoing.
