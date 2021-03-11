New Elkmont Elementary building in the works

“It’s very exciting for everyone and it should be very exciting from the students to the teachers and everyone impacted because you get to start off in this brand new facility. So, when I talked to the board and we were talking about our facility plans and so forth this was one thing we really wanted to do and yeah, we are super excited about it and thankfully, we did receive some funding from the state through bond sales. Limestone County is going to receive about $13.2 million that we’re putting towards the new elementary school,” Shearouse said.