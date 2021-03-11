New Elkmont Elementary building in the works

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A growing Limestone County town may soon be home to a new school.
The current Elkmont Elementary School shares a campus with both the middle and high school.
Now, planning is underway to build a new, standalone elementary campus.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse says this new building has been talked about for a great deal of time.
This project is part of the district’s 5 year plan. The new school would be able to accommodate 750 students.
The school would be located just down the road from Elkmont High School on Highway 127.
Shearouse says this new school will help the county keep up with a growing population - especially on the east side.
“It’s very exciting for everyone and it should be very exciting from the students to the teachers and everyone impacted because you get to start off in this brand new facility. So, when I talked to the board and we were talking about our facility plans and so forth this was one thing we really wanted to do and yeah, we are super excited about it and thankfully, we did receive some funding from the state through bond sales. Limestone County is going to receive about $13.2 million that we’re putting towards the new elementary school,” Shearouse said.
The next step will be to survey the property and start a design for the new building. Shearouse hopes to have the school built by 2024.
