Neighbors respond to Marshall County man arrested by FBI for connection at Capitol riot

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is learning more about a Marshall County man who is facing federal charges on being a part of a militia group and storming the Capitol on January 6.
33-year-old Joshua James lives on Brashier’s Chapel Road in Arab. FBI agents raided his home on March 9 and one neighbor witnessed it all.
“I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe I was looking at my neighbor that was in the Capitol during this riot,” said Tim Jones.
Jones and his family live across the street from Joshua James.
He was at home when FBI agents raided James’s home.
“When I realized it was the FBI, I continued watching and watched all day because I knew it was a serious situation for the FBI to be there. Then it wasn’t long, probably a couple of hours, they started carrying out boxes full of things and I think one agent went and got some trash bags and brought them back,” said Jones.
James was arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and trespassing on restricted grounds.
The federal complaint states James was dressed in military style gear during the storming of the Capitol.
He was also wearing Oath Keepers Militia patches. Oath Keepers calls itself a far right anti-government militia organization.
This isn’t the first time James was found protesting in Washington D.C.
In November, James participated in a protest at the Capitol with controversial speaker Alex Jones.
Jones said his daughter played with James daughter, but after seeing the images of him he is now going to be more cautious of where she goes.
“It just makes you scared for your children because you don’t know where they’re at and what they’re doing and it makes you weary about where they go,” said Jones.
James was in the service and was injured in 2007. He also received a purple heart for his service and was on 100% Veteran disability.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.