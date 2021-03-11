Muscle Shoals man shares COVID-19 survival story

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - “Literally in a matter of hours I got a call at 10 o’clock from the doctor at the clinic letting me know, ‘Hey, you’ve tested positive, just quarantine,’ and then within a matter of eight or nine hours, I’m on my way to the emergency room because I can’t breath,” said Corey Stewart.
34-year-old Corey Stewart is still on the road to recovery months after he first tested positive for COVID-19.
“Within a matter of hours I don’t remember anything from the night I got there until January, everything was a blur,” said Stewart.
He spent 45 days battling COVID-19, most of them on a ventilator.
Now as he celebrates a second chance at life he says:
“Looking back at the experience, God is what God us through. From ECMO machines, to vents, pick lines, I’ve had everything that you can imagine just to keep me alive. Coded twice, where my heart wasn’t pumping and I didn’t have any life in me,” said Stewart.
If there’s one thing he’s pleading with the public to continue to do, it’s take it seriously.
“Take heed to the information because I know you see people not wearing masks and people just think it’s a game until it hits home,” said Stewart.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.