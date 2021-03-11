One person hospitalized after multi-car crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was hospitalized after a multi-car crash blocked off multiple lanes of North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.
According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, 11 vehicles were involved in the wreck on the Parkway headed north near Drake Avenue.
Lt. Jesse Sumlin confirms one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes were back open within an hour of the accident.
