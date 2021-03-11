Moulton police chase ends in drug, eluding charges Wednesday evening

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One man in Moulton is facing a number of charges after refusing to stop for police Wednesday evening.
According to Moulton Police, Adam Bolan faces the following charges:
- Unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance - first degree
- Possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine
- Possession of a controlled substance - Xanax
- Possession of a controlled substance - synthetic marijuana
- Possession of marijuana - first degree
- Possession of prescription medication without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Reckless endangerment
- Attempting to elude police
- Open container violation
- Expired tag
Police say an officer received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a 2003 tan Ford Taurus near McDonald’s on Alabama Hwy 157. Upon arriving in the area, the officer observed the vehicle leaving McDonald’s.
According to the officer, Bolan accelerated after the he pulled in behind him. The officer initiated a traffic stop due to the acceleration and an expired tag on the vehicle.
The driver left the roadway in a residential area near Littrell Street. The car struck a tree and disabled the vehicle.
Two officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver and placed him into custody.
During a pat down and safety check, several illegal items were discovered in Mr. Bolan’s jacket including:
- a small plastic bag containing crystal type substance believed to be methamphetamine
- two syringes containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine
- a used syringe
- a plastic bag containing marijuana
- a glass meth smoking pipe
- a marijuana smoking pipe
Officers also located a hand rolled cigarette containing synthetic marijuana, an open container of beer in the driver’s area, a backpack containing suspected meth lab items and prescription medications.
Mr. Bolan was transported to Decatur General hospital by ambulance due to possible injuries sustained in the crash. He was treated for minor injuries and then transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
A female passenger was also transported to Lawrence Medical Center to be checked for any injuries. She was later released to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on unrelated charges.
