Warmer temps buy cloudy for Friday

Tonight lows will dip into the 50s under clearing skies, but clouds will still linger going into your Friday morning. We will start your Friday mild, and build on temperatures from there with highs likely to be near 80.
Some changes for the weekend as we watch a system off to our north and west, but even with some rain chances, we are likely to stay dry until early Monday.
Storm chances are possible going into the middle of your next week with temperatures cooling back into the 60s.
