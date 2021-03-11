Mild and in the 70s for your afternoon

For your Thursday, temperatures will once again become mild for the afternoon hours under partly cloudy skies.
In the 70s, and looking to stay dry. Going into the evening tonight, little change is expected, with temperatures dipping into the 50s.
Most of the Valley will be waking up to another cloudy start for Friday, but with lows only in the 50s, we will quickly warm as we go throughout the morning hours.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s, possibly reach the 80s for some.
The weekend continues our calm trend, but we will see a little more activity spark up to our west on Sunday evening. Rain chances will increase, and we could see some storms move in by next week.
Overall, the next 10 days are looking mild in temperature and fairly dry.
