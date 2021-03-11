Mazda Toyota Manufacturing looking to fill more production team member spots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is looking to fill more spots on its production line and is taking part in a major online online job fair starting at 1 p.m., Thursday.
This is Mazda Toyota’s third job fair of the year and there are still upwards of 1,000 production team member jobs up for grabs! The company plans to hire a total of 4,000 new employees. The goal is build a team from the ground up in preparation to start production at its new plant in Huntsville later this year.
“We are really pleased to be able to participate in the Virtual Automotive Manufacturing Hiring Event,” said Toni Eberhart from Mazda Toyota Manufacturing’s Corporate Communications team. “It’s really a chance for interested candidates to ask questions!”
The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce is facilitating the job fair. It’s free for both employers and job seekers.
Mazda Toyota has been hiring in phases to keep the onboarding process running smoothly. So far, the company has hired about 1,400 employees in several different departments.
“These events have been so wonderful for our company to connect with job seekers who are interested in joining Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and really just learn more about the growing industry. There will be other employers there too,” Eberhart said.
At Mazda Toyota, pay starts at $17 an hour and employees are enrolled in a benefits package on day one. You must be 18 years or older at the time of application and have an interest in working on the production line.
“Hands-on kind of work is the nature of the job!” Eberhart said.
The main goal of the career fair is to give job seekers a chance to ask questions, learn about the company and find out how to apply for a spot on the team.
“Overall, we’ve seen a really positive response,” Eberhart said. “The team members that we have hired onboard are so excited to be there and we are so excited to have them. We are really putting together a world class team, so we are always looking for more people who want to join us and find the top qualified candidates. But we are just so thrilled to be able to connect with members of the community and welcome them to our team.”
Some of Mazda’s suppliers are also hiring and will be at the career fair. According to Eberhart, 17 companies make up the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing ecosystem, which operate to support the plant. The total jobs offered including the suppliers of the plant is around 7,000.
Again, the event kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. CST. Eberhart recommends job seekers register in advance, but that is not required. You can sign up for the career fair using this link:
