Madison County deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff’s investigators have obtained felony robbery warrants against two subjects in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Windmill Beverage earlier this week.
The suspects have been identified as Robert Willis Brown, age 36, and Alaedra Stegar, age 20. The vehicle suspected in the robbery was located and impounded.
If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of these two individuals please contact MCSO criminal investigation division at (256) 533-8820.
ORIGINAL: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a robbery investigation in Huntsville.
Deputies say they are searching for a man and woman who are accused of robbing a Windmill Grocery store on Moores Mill Road in Huntsville.
The armed robbery happened Wednesday night and authorities believe the subjects are also suspects in another robbery at the Beverage Depot on University Drive.
The offenders were seen driving an older model silver Toyota Camry with visible damage on the passenger side.
Deputies say there is also an unknown tag that can be seen in the back window.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is encouraged to call 256-722-7181.
