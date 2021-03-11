Madison County commissioners still debating how to allocate rental assistance funds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of dollars are ready to be doled out for rental assistance, but there are still lingering questions left to be answered before that can happen.
But tell that to the people still trying make ends meet.
There are multiple ways people can apply for help if they’ve experienced loss of income due to the pandemic.
Madison County received more than $5 million for its rental assistance fund.
Huntsville City received about $6 million, and the state also has its separate pot of money to help.
All of these funds came from the federal government through the CARES Act.
But people won’t be able to apply for the Madison County money until the commission can agree on a plan.
People can’t afford to wait: that’s the message from several concerned residents at the commission meeting.
“You have the information, you have the material, you have the data. Make a decision and help the people. help the people or not,” Yolanda Sales, a concerned resident said.
Multiple County Commissioners agree, being careful with this process is critical since the county will be audited.
“As many questions that can be answered on the front end instead of the back end is the objective, and the sooner that we can get the money to the people is the objective of the county commission,” County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said.
District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards is spearheading the rental assistance program.
She believes nonprofits could contract with the county to do the heavy lifting of allocating the money to qualified applicants.
“They weren’t going to fatten their pockets by working with us, we were just to pay them just administrative costs to find the people and to do the work, pulling the information and then it would be responsible to them to write the checks and get the bills paid,” Edwards explained.
Another reason for the hold up? This is uncharted waters for the County Commission.
“This is the first social services grant the county has received. We just don’t have the infrastructure and history of dealing with these grants,” said Jeff Rich, County Attorney.
And according to Edwards, the state’s application could be closing on March 31.
That’s why she wants to make sure the people in District 6, many of which fall in city limits, can apply for county funding.
But not everyone on the commission agrees.
“I really would like the county money first to be used in the county, since the city has the ability to help. But If it’s not being used, we don’t just want it to sit,” District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill said.
“Now to hear that the commission as a whole wants to say let the city take care of it, is a little unsettling. It bothers me. Prayerfully we can come up with some solution by next week,” Edwards said.
There will be another meeting next Wednesday, but we wont know what’s on the agenda until Monday.
Again, the city of Huntsville has a separate application process from the county. We’re told that could launch early next week.
Remember, people can only apply once. So if you apply with the city, you cant apply for the county or state’s portal.
