Lawsuit filed in 2019 Limestone Co. hot car death

The lawsuit gives new details about what led to Casen’s death, alleging that his mother Elizabeth spent the night before his death driving around while he was buckled into an unsecured car-seat. The lawsuit alleges that Elizabeth Case returned home around 5:40 a.m. the next morning, and went to bed, leaving her son Casen in the front seat of the vehicle. Casen’s grandmother found the boy in the car later that day around 1:30 p.m. when the outside temperature had reached 97 degrees.