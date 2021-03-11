Kira Lewis prepares for second half of NBA rookie season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Carl: Good Monday evening North Alabama thanks so much for joining us. The NBA season’s second half began Wednesday with one North Alabama native preparing for the final stretch of his Rookie season. Meridianville native and New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Kira Lewis Junior contiunes to learn the inner workings of the NBA.
“Learning as much as I can as possible,” Kira said during a Zoom interview. “I deal with great teammates, great coaches. a lot of things different from a normal season with all the COVID stuff. A lot of adjustments with travel. Different than college as far as playing and playing a lot more games. But’s it’s been good so far, I’m just trying to be better every day.”
Only 19 years old, Kira continues to get acclimated to the Pro game, and has shown steady improvement with each opportunity.
In mid February, Kira’s role increased. His best game so far in limited minutes came against the Chicago Bulls where he scored 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and most importantly zero turnovers. In a four-game stretch in February, Kira scored at least 10 points per game.
“Really just making sure you’re on top of your game,” Kira added. “Watching film, taking care of your body and getting your rest as well. It’s pretty much everything I thought it would be and much more, I’m ready to see what more it has.”
Support from his immediate and extended family in North Alabama has never wavered, but helped Lewis navigate the unknowns as a Professional.
“Those people have supported me, and it’s really appreciated. I want to do everything I can to be the best version myself. I have people that are looking up to me, so I can show them that anything you put your mind to you can do.”
Carl: Of course, Kira’s still keeps tabs on his teammates in Tuscaloosa. The Tide in the top ten in the country and the top seed in the SEC Tournament this week.
“I’m proud of them, they’ve been playing good. They’ve been playing hard on defense as well on the offensive end. I can see that the chemistry is getting better each and every game. I see guys are showing leadership their last few years of college. you can tell they want to win. I’m looking forward to keep watching them play, the postseason is about to come up so I’m excited to see what they going to do.”
The New Orleans Pelicans open the second half of the NBA season Thursday March 11th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
