Joshua James, man arrested in connection to Capitol riots, denied bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Joshua James, the man from Arab accused of storming the U.S. Capitol in January, was denied bond in federal court Thursday afternoon.
ORIGINAL: Joshua James, the Marshall County man accused of being part of a right wing militia who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, will be in federal court Thursday.
James is going before a ederal judge in Birmingham, asking for a chance to be released on bond. He has been in federal custody since his arrest on Tuesday.
It’s impossible to say whether or not that request will be granted. Judges in other states have granted bond for some capitol riot suspects, and denied others.
You can find the full 20-page criminal complaint in this story. In short, the complaint accuses James of being at the capitol during the riot, wearing military style attire and gear, with Oath Keepers patches. The FBI says phone and internet records show James in contact with multiple members of the Oath Keepers throughout November, December and January, including on the day of the riot.
WAFF has spoken to some neighbors of James who saw the FBI raiding his home on Tuesday. One neighbor says his daughter played with James’ daughter, but after seeing the images released, he is fearful.
Again, James’ bond hearing is in Birmingham at 1 p.m., Thursday. It’s not clear if the judge will make a ruling or just hear arguments. Continue to follow this story throughout the day for updates.
