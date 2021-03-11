Investigators looking for Morgan County man wanted for drug trafficking

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a man they say is wanted for trafficking nearly 6 pounds of meth in Morgan County.
Investigators say 33-year-old Carter O’Bryan Lyle is a primary suspect after authorities found 5.9 pounds of meth and $48,000 believed to be from drug proceeds in a storage unit in Decatur.
They also recovered three firearms from the storage unit, one of which was a short-barreled shotgun that violates State and Federal law.
It doesn’t stop there though.
Agents conducted a search warrant at Lyle’s home on Graham Avenue in Decatur. During the search, agents recovered an additional $7,800 in what is believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.
Agents now have a warrant out for Lyle’s arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
Bonds are set at $100,000.00 and $25,000.00, more arrests are pending.
Lyle is wanted and believed to be in the Decatur area.
Anyone with information on Lyle is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800, or by using the Sheriff’s Office TipLink: http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink
