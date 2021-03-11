Madison County deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a robbery investigation in Huntsville.
Deputies say they are searching for a man and woman who are accused of robbing a Windmill Grocery store on Moores Mill Road in Huntsville.
The armed robbery happened Wednesday night and authorities believe the subjects are also suspects in another robbery at the Beverage Depot on University Drive.
The offenders were seen driving an older model silver Toyota Camry with visible damage on the passenger side.
Deputies say there is also an unknown tag that can be seen in the back window.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is encouraged to call 256-722-7181.
