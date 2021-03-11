Hunstville Championship begins in April

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama has a strong golfing community. Players and fans alike will have the opportunity to see the future stars of the PGA in April. The Huntsville Championship will be held April 26-May 2 at The Ledges, the first edition of this even from the Korn Ferry Tour.
Carl: The event was scheduled to take place in 2020, but the The COVID-19 Pandemic forced a cancellation.
“Excited to be back at this stage,” Tournament Director Penn Garvich said. “And where golf is becoming more relevant With the Players (Players Championship) this week, people are excited about golf, and weather like this definitely helps. We’re close to closing out our Volunteer program, we have about 440 volunteers signed up. A few gaps left to fill, but we anticipate we’ll get to close out before we get to April.”
The Korn Ferry Tour has players from across the country that compete to gain PGA Tour Cards. Ardmore native Lee Hodges won a Tour event in 2020, which gains access to the 2021 US Open.
“The Korn Ferry Tour is owned and operated by the PGA and it’s labeled as the path to the PGA Tour,” Garvich added. “In the regular season there are twenty-three events currently on the scheduled for the Korn Ferry Tour this year, and at the end of the regular season you get about twenty five guys that will earn a PGA Tour card.”
For more information on the event head over to Huntsville Championship dot com.
