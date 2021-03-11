Here’s how the $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill will benefit many in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Help is on the way for those still facing financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. House passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan on March 10.
Huntsville resident Ednita Shorter said when she found out the COVID relief bill passed and is now waiting for President Joe Biden’s signature, she was ecstatic.
For her, it’s more than money, it’s a sigh of relief.
“At the end of last year I had COVID and I survived it, thank God. But it did set me back on my bills,” she said.
She isn’t the only one.
Huntsville resident Kearra Shaw said the money she plans to get from the stimulus is extremely needed.
“I feel like I am getting paid back for being off for so long. It was a real struggle being off for so long. Not working, not getting paid for the year.”
The newest COVID relief bill states individuals making less than $75,000 per year, and married couples making less than $150,000 per year jointly, will get $1,400 each.
The package also includes additional $300 per-week unemployment assistance through early September.
Additionally, the plan includes an increase in child tax credits for 2021 to $3,000 for every child between 6 and 17-years-old.
For children under 6 that’s $3,600.
Dr. Tonya Perry from Alabama A&M University said this money is essential for families in need.
“Funds that will support anti-poverty,” Dr. Perry said. “So funds that will support children and families that are hungry. And I think it’s important for people to understand that one in seven children in our country live in poverty.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.