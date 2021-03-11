More warmth, wind, and clouds today

It looks like Friday may be our warmest day of 2021 so far with the mid to upper 70s likely! There may even be a few spots that hit 80-degrees! It will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we should stay dry. We will have to watch a cold front off to our north overnight Friday into Saturday. Right now, it looks like it may stall off to the north, which would limit our rain chances here in North Alabama. It is looking more likely that we will stay dry through the weekend. As of this morning, our best chances at rain will move in during the day Monday along with a separate cold front. Much more active pattern for next week with storms possible multiple days.