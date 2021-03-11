More warmth, wind, and clouds today

Happy Thursday! If you liked yesterday, then you’re in luck with today’s forecast too!
Today is nearly a carbon copy of what we saw on Wednesday. Warm temperatures to start the day with morning temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s out there. Wind will be breezy once again today with gusts up to 25, possibly 30 mph. There may be a few more clouds out there this afternoon, but temperatures should still make the mid-70s.
It looks like Friday may be our warmest day of 2021 so far with the mid to upper 70s likely! There may even be a few spots that hit 80-degrees! It will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but we should stay dry. We will have to watch a cold front off to our north overnight Friday into Saturday. Right now, it looks like it may stall off to the north, which would limit our rain chances here in North Alabama. It is looking more likely that we will stay dry through the weekend. As of this morning, our best chances at rain will move in during the day Monday along with a separate cold front. Much more active pattern for next week with storms possible multiple days.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.