Gov. Ivey renews grants to help people train for domestic violence cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A state agency has more funds for very vital services.
The Governor awarded more than $135,000 to help with domestic violence cases.
WAFF talked to the agency’s Executive Director who is receiving $80,000 from the grant.
Barry Matson from the Office of Prosecution Services says this funding is critical in order to train professionals they send to handle domestic violence situations.
The agency sends professionals all over the state to train police departments, advocacy groups and prosecutors.
“We really try to provide that training so they understand codependency, they understand people being in a vulnerable position where they cant leave. Financially, emotionally , they don’t have the support and so not just teaching a law enforcement officer how to catch the bad guy, but to understand the victim,” Matson said.
If you are with a law enforcement agency, prosecutors office or advocacy group and want to receive this training, you’re encouraged to reach out to your District Attorneys office.
