East Limestone student hit by vehicle boarding school bus on Thursday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An East Limestone High School student was struck by a vehicle while boarding the school bus on Thursday.
According to a Limestone County Schools official, the female student was boarding the bus at 7:25 a.m. near Twin Drive and Nick Davis Road. The student was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities confirm the driver of the car who hit the student was a juvenile and had been ticketed for reckless driving and passing a school bus.
“We are certainly grateful that the student is OK,” Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said.
“We are thankful for our bus drivers who make sure our students are transported safely and want to remind everyone to exercise caution when approaching a school bus.”
Other students on the bus have been boarded on another bus and were transported to school.
