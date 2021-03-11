Decatur Utilities to resume non-payment disconnects week of March 15

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is set to resume disconnections of utility accounts next week.
In a press release on Thursday, DU said customers who have accounts in arrears and are subject for disconnection should contact the customer service department at 256-552-1400 Opt. 4
Payment options may be discussed before disconnections occur.
Assistance with utility bills is available from Community Action Partnership of North Alabama. Applications are available online at www.capna.org.
DECATUR UTILITIES LOBBY
The DU lobby remains closed to walk-in traffic at this time.
Drive-thru windows are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Self-service kiosks are available 24 hours per day.
Customers needing to start, stop or transfer service may do so remotely by calling 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 or by appointment.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.