Cyber security specialist weighs in on Madison County Jail security breach

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner told us, “While we continue to evaluate this evolving situation, we are confident that this unauthorized release did not and will not impact the safety of staff or inmates in the Detention Facility or the general public. The Verkada issues are isolated to security cameras and there is no other impact to any other systems in the Detention Facility. When we were made aware of the issue the cameras were taken offline but are still able to be monitored inside the Detention Facility. We will continue to focus our efforts on the safety and security of our community which remains our first and foremost priority”.