Crime of the Week: A shattered window and a stolen wallet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a classic crime no one wants to deal with.
You walk up to your car to find the window shattered, and your wallet stolen. See if you can help the Crime Stoppers bust a window busting forgery suspect.
Huntsville Police tell WAFF the victim’s purse was stolen from her car in a parking lot off Highway 72 West in February.
Officers say this person grabbed one of the victim’s checks, and tried to cash it at a bank in Athens.
A four figure reward could be in your immediate future if you recognize this forgery suspect!
If you have a tip that leads to police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
