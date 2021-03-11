AHSAA Central Board Approves Moving State Softball Championships

The East Central Regional is one of four qualifying tourneys scheduled to be held May 12-15. Other sites include Florence, Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores. “We are excited to have the opportunity to play our state softball championships at a complex that is designed solely for fast-pitch softball, has experience hosting state and national events and has a signature field and stadium just for championship games,” said Kim Vickers, AHSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball. “We are also extremely grateful to the City of Montgomery and its Parks and Recreation Department for its partnership with the AHSAA. Lagoon Park has been an excellent host since 1986. The regional softball tournament at Lagoon will provide a more centralized location for the teams in that compete in that regional.”