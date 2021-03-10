Wildfire season arrives in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parts of Alabama are burning. The Alabama Forestry Commission has firefighters battling around two dozens wildfires, and the the reason it’s happening may surprise you.
Balsie Butler has seen this movie before. The sights and sounds of the first three months of 2016 are beginning to look like a sequel.
“In 2016 we had 300 fires from January 1 to March 9th,” said Butler, who serves as the fire chief of operations for the Alabama Forestry Commission.
So far in 2021, 315 fires have burned up 5,900 acres - mix of legal burns, trash and arson. What’s fueling the fires? It’s not because the soil is dry.
“I pull this back and you’ll see that’s pretty moist,” said Butler, who used his walking cane to peel back some dirt.
The issue is in the air - literally.
“We’re seeing unusually high winds and relative low humidity. Our RH is not recovering well at night and that dries out the fuel,” Butler said.
As of right now there are 24 wildfires across the state. Of that number, four are considered out of control. The four fires giving firefighters a tough battle are located in Baldwin and Covington counties and another one in north Alabama.
“So the drying trend is definitely having an effect,” Butler said.
And yet despite these conditions, there is no state fire ban.
“Because the fires we have right now are not escaping,” he said.
For now, Butler recommends no burning if the wind is over 15 miles an hour and the relative humidity is below 25%.
Nature has opened the gates to another fire season in Alabama. Butler just hopes history doesn’t fully repeat itself.
The state averages around 1,300 wildfires a year burning anywhere between 20,000 to 30,000 acres combined.
