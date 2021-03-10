A warm and breezy day with more clouds and pollen!

Happy Wednesday! A little more warmth out there to start off your day today!
Clouds overnight have acted like a blanket for much of the Valley keeping our temperatures into the low to mid 40s for much of the Valley. Some spots are into the upper 40s this morning all thanks to the wind and the clouds. Northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain are slightly cooler with the mid 30s. Winds from the south today will be breezy for most of the day at 15 to 20 mph. We may also have an occasional gust of 25 to 30 mph as well. While it will be nice and warm this afternoon, with highs into the mid-70s, we will have plenty of cloud cover for much of the day. It will stay mostly cloudy for much of the day today and again tomorrow.
Thursday will be very similar to today, with clouds, wind, and warmth. The only difference will be a warmer morning and afternoon. Temperatures to start on Thursday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon temperatures will be into the mid-70s. Winds will still be breezy Thursday and again Friday. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week with the mid to upper 70s! From there our chances at rain will begin to tick up, especially overnight into Saturday. Those showers will be with a cold front that will stall over the Valley. We will have to watch this as it gets closer to see how much moisture will be available and how much rain we may see. Right now, it does not look significant.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
