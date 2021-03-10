A warm and breezy day with more clouds and pollen!

Thursday will be very similar to today, with clouds, wind, and warmth. The only difference will be a warmer morning and afternoon. Temperatures to start on Thursday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon temperatures will be into the mid-70s. Winds will still be breezy Thursday and again Friday. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week with the mid to upper 70s! From there our chances at rain will begin to tick up, especially overnight into Saturday. Those showers will be with a cold front that will stall over the Valley. We will have to watch this as it gets closer to see how much moisture will be available and how much rain we may see. Right now, it does not look significant.