UAH designated a “Voter Friendly Campus”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the University of Alabama in Huntsville was named a voter friendly campus.
According to a student who helped win this title, the University is the first in the state to earn this title.
It was awarded by the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.
School leaders said it’s a way to hold participating institutions accountable for planning events to encourage students to vote.
WAFF crews visited the campus and spoke with students who said it’s all about exercising their right to be heard.
“It’s one of the most important things if you want to have a good society. It’s something that really frustrates me because among my peers I see a lot of apathy towards the political system,” said Jack Kiley who was involved in helping the initiative.
William Hargrove is the Coordinator for Civic Engagement on campus and says over the span of the last two years, they’ve registered 673 students to vote.
“The university is committed to educating, registering, and getting students to vote on election day,” Hargrove said.
