“Take a Hero to Lunch” serves up staff at Tut Fann

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An area business served up a “thank you” lunch Tuesday to some of those who care for our veterans.
Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) employees sponsored a lunch event for staff members at the Tut Fann State Veterans Home. It’s part of a new “Take a Hero to Lunch” program.
This program allows organizations to sponsor meals provided by the Jackson Center for local heroes, in order to help employees there stay afloat.
A CTG official tells us this was a special opportunity for the company show a little appreciation.
“I’m a 30-year army veteran, and my family are pretty much all veterans,” says Matt Mingus, VP of Business Development for CTG.
“And for me personally, it’s an outstanding opportunity to come out here and give thanks to all those health care workers doing a tough job with what they’ve had to work with over the past year.”
The activities director at Tut Fann says her staff is extremely grateful for the meals. Veterans at Tut Fann were also given snacks at the event.
For more information on the “Take a Hero to Lunch” program, visit jacksoncenter.net.
