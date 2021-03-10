stolen motorcycle guy

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now facing charges after deputies say he stole a motorcycle and fled from authorities.
On March 9, deputies attempted to pull over a driver on a motorcycle without a tag, but driver began speeding to get away.
After a short chase, deputies say the driver laid the bike down near Alder Springs Grocery in Marshall County and fled on foot.
When Guntersville police heard about the incident, they arrived to the scene and began searching the area where the suspect was last seen.
Joseph Daniel Baugh of Albertville was found hiding under a mobile home in the area and the authorities confirmed the motorcycle he was driving was stolen out of Etowah County.
Deputies charged Baugh with possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.
He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $6,5000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.