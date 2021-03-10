Put the cap on gas prices: 6 ways to save at the pump

Filling up at one of the warehouse clubs is a great way to save if you don’t mind the trade-offs, such as membership fees and long lines. The Costco in my area was selling regular gas for 45 cents lower per gallon than my county’s average price as reported by AAA. But keep in mind that you have to offset a $60 yearly membership fee, and long lines means you’re weighing your time versus savings. Still, you could go early in the morning since the pumps open well before the store does.