Filling out the FAFSA could be required for graduation in Alabama

For students who complete the FAFSA, most will qualify for a Pell Grant, according to the Alabama College Attainment Network. For the 2021-2022 school years Pell Grants could be up to $6,395. These can be used for academic and technical education at two- and four-year colleges and universities. Last year, Alabama families left about $60 million in Pell Grant funds on the table by not completing the FAFSA.