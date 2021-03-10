Family devastated after three dogs found dead from suspected food poisoning in DeKalb County

ARONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County family believes their dogs were poisoned.
The family was in shock when all three dogs died suddenly died over a few days. Now, Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.
On Sunday, February 28th, Tony and Deneen Bearden found their first dog Lexi dead near their home.
Tony said he suspected she may have been hit by a car until they found their second dog, Christmas, dead on Tuesday, just two days later.
A plate of canned food was found in the woods nearby with a substance that is suspected to be poison.
On Friday, the Bearden’s found their third dog Stallone dead.
One of the dogs was taken to the State Vet Lab in Boaz and from there sent to Auburn University for further investigation.
Tony and Deneen say they can’t believe this happened.
“Well, I’ve cried soo much, I have blood shot my eyes and I’m just sick. That one dog was like my mother’s companion for the last five years,” said Deneen Bearden.
“It’s like a family member to us and it may not be to everybody, but we loved our animals,” said Tony Bearden.
The Bearden’s are offering a reward for anyone who has information about the case.
You are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.