Breezy overnight with more 70s for the rest of the week

Breezy south winds will stick around after sunset tonight with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour.
More clouds will move in overnight keeping temps mild into Thursday morning, lows will be the lower 50s. Thursday is looking very warm for March standards with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s, skies will be partly cloudy. More cloud cover moves in for Friday with isolated shower chances late in the afternoon.
The weekend is trending drier than initially forecast with just isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible, temps will be in the lower to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning and clock will move forward one hour, please replace batteries and check on your NOAA Weather Radios, Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors.
Next week will start off with the potential of stronger thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday, frequent lightning and gusty winds may be possible. Saint Patrick’s Day Wednesday has a good chance of seeing scattered to numerous rain showers.
