UPDATE: Surveillance cameras offline after Madison County Jail falls victim to hackers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Jail was mentioned in a recent article about a group of hackers who gained access to multiple surveillance cameras belonging to companies around the world.
Since the article release on March 9, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming the security camera system at the jail was illegally accessed by hackers.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said this invasion resulted in the public release of private information and images not accessible to the public.
Based on information from the Bloomberg article, cameras even appeared to be hidden inside vents and thermostats.
But it didn’t stop there, that was only a small piece to the 150,000 surveillance cameras hackers gained access to across the country, according to Bloomberg, including hospitals, companies, police departments, prisons and schools.
It says hackers accessed 330 security cameras inside the Madison County Jail in Huntsville where cameras tracked inmates and correctional staff using facial-recognition technology.
It even allowed them to listen to interviews between police officers and criminal suspects.
We’re working to learn if this information has anything to do with our reporting last year when the IT system at the jail was down for more than a month in February 2020.
The issues kept people in jail longer, resulted in court delays and even caused the wrong inmate to be sent to a murder trial resulting in a mix-up at the courthouse.
WAFF reached out Madison County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Brent Patterson, the night the original article was released.
“We’ve been made aware of the article,” Patterson said. “We don’t know all the facts, we know it’s not an isolated incident and we will release more tomorrow.”
Read the latest, full statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office below:
Sheriff Kevin Turner said, “While we continue to evaluate this evolving situation, we are confident that this unauthorized release did not and will not impact the safety of staff or inmates in the Detention Facility or the general public. The Verkada issues are isolated to security cameras and there is no other impact to any other systems in the Detention Facility. When we were made aware of the issue the cameras were taken offline but are still able to be monitored inside the Detention Facility. We will continue to focus our efforts on the safety and security of our community which remains our first and foremost priority”.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.