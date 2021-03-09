Warmer temps for the end of the week

Mainly clear skies linger overnight with lows falling into the lower 40s.
The southerly wind will really ramp up Wednesday with gusts over 20 mph. High pollen counts could make for a tough day for allergy sufferers, highs will make it into the middle 70s. Thursday is looking very warm for March standards with highs approaching 80 degrees! More cloud cover moves in for Friday with isolated shower chances in the afternoon.
Our next best chance of any scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be into next weekend, temps will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning and clock will move forward one hour, please replace batteries and check on you NOAA Weather Radios, Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors.
Next week is looking to be on the wetter side with better chances for rain early in the week. Saint Patrick’s Day Wednesday has a good chance of seeing scattered to numerous rain showers.
