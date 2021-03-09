Deputies say Priceville man running from authorities caught, facing multiple charges

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing multiple charges after attempting to run from local authorities.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a search warrant on Natural Bridge Road in Priceville.
That’s when authorities say their subject, Ahmad Rashad Morrow, 39 of Decatur, ran away into nearby woods.
Deputies and a K9 team were able to further search the area thanks to tips from local residents.
Morrow was found near the Morgan County Celebration Arena.
Deputies charged Morrow with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prohibited liquor, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and two outstanding felony warrants and 1 misdemeanor warrant for bond revocation.
Morrow is currently booked in the Morgan County Jail.
