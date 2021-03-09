Alabama Senate votes down gambling bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Senate has voted against a bill that would have created a constitutional amendment to legalize gambling in Alabama.
It needed 21 votes to pass the chamber, but failed on a vote of 19-13.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Del Marsh, previously said he had the votes to pass it out of the Senate, but it fell short by two votes Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Kay Ivey released a statement Tuesday evening on the bill’s rejection.
“Today’s vote by the Alabama Senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right. No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say. I also believe the work of my Study Group last year can continue to be helpful in finding the right path as we move forward.
“Should the Legislature wish to continue discussions on this topic, I stand ready and willing to engage.”
