Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department and Little River Canyon National Preserve officials conduct prescribed burns

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) -This time of year, areas will get extremely dry across the Tennessee Valley that could cause fires.
Firefighters and national forest officials are being proactive and setting prescribed burns to help prevent wildfires.
This weekend the National Park Service conducted a prescribed burn at Little River Canyon National Preserve.
Park Ranger Matt Switzer said the purpose is to help reduce hazardous fuel loads and undergrowth areas.
“So, say there should be a lightning strike in one of these units before one of these prescribed burns, what would happen with the amount of dead and dry fuels on the forest floor there is potential for fires to grow rapidly and splatter fuels that are dead or smaller growths,” said Switzer.
Switzer said the fire from the burns can also add nutrients to the soil and restore natural landscapes.
Zachary Trulson is the President of the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department.
He said with the prescribed burns he and other firefighters are able to get hands on training.
“”If we are talking about it in a book or we are doing it on a small scale, we will learn the concept like that. But there is nothing that is going to prepare us more than putting our hands on an actual fire,” said Trulson.
He said to help assist, the department uses a truck to help them during trainings and emergencies.
“That truck can go off road, it’s an old military truck, so we can get it to go where we need it to go and on that truck we have things like rakes and flaps to help put those fires out,” said Trulson.
As we head into warmer seasons and many people go camping, officials said they would like to remind everyone to make sure fires are out and there is not trash around them.
