Cool start to the day with sunshine and warmth this afternoon

This whole week looks to be great as well! Temperatures will warm day by day with highs back into the low 70s by Tuesday. Sunshine will be widespread all week with a few more clouds coming in by Wednesday or Thursday. Overall, it will be warm and dry through the remainder of the week with temperatures continuing to creep up towards the upper 70s! Breezy winds may be possible by Wednesday and Thursday, but we will stay dry until the weekend. Right now, our best chance at rain moves in Friday into Saturday, but at this point it does not look like it will be a big threat.