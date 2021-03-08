Cool start to the day with sunshine and warmth this afternoon

Happy Monday! Get ready for our next week of the year so far to start off 2021!
It is a clear and cool morning across the Valley this morning as temperatures are into the low to mid 30s to start off our day. Some areas of patchy fog have developed near local water ways, but it is not a widespread issue. What will be widespread today is SUNSHINE! It is looking like a gorgeous day across the Valley with sunshine, highs into the mid to upper 60s, and wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Nearly a perfect day today to get anything done outside.
This whole week looks to be great as well! Temperatures will warm day by day with highs back into the low 70s by Tuesday. Sunshine will be widespread all week with a few more clouds coming in by Wednesday or Thursday. Overall, it will be warm and dry through the remainder of the week with temperatures continuing to creep up towards the upper 70s! Breezy winds may be possible by Wednesday and Thursday, but we will stay dry until the weekend. Right now, our best chance at rain moves in Friday into Saturday, but at this point it does not look like it will be a big threat.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
