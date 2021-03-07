Sunday Morning and Afternoon

Quite a start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Chilly for the bulk of the morning, so bundle up!
Today is expected to be slightly warmer than Saturday, even with the cold start. Sunshine dominates once again, making for a chilly, but beautiful Sunday afternoon.
Monday, things start to warm back up with the 60s moving back in. Your next week is looking dry for the first part, then we will start to see rain chances move in later in the week.
Move clocks forward and possibly grab that umbrella for Saturday and Sunday because we could see a little rain linger.
Overall, the extended forecast is still looking spectacular, but with a little more rain chances this time around.
