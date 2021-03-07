Patchy freezing fog tonight; Warmer afternoons ahead

Breezy north winds will subside after sunset with clear skies staying in place, expect a chilly start to Monday with lows in the lower 30s.
Areas of patchy freezing fog will be possible overnight in sheltered valleys and near bodies of water, some bridges may have a glaze on them. The great stretch of March weather will roll into the start of the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 60s Monday.
Intermittent clouds will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps staying in the lower 70s. Isolated shower chances return by Thursday and Friday along with more cloud cover. Our next best chance of any scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be into next weekend.
Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning and clock will move forward one hour, please replace batteries and check on you NOAA Weather Radios, Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors.
