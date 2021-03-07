Muscle Shoals community coming together to help mother who lost unborn baby, 4-year-old son in car crash

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals community is reaching out to help a Muscle Shoals mother who lost her 4-year-old and unborn child in a car crash.
Family members said Reagan Dennis underwent surgery, and she remains in the ICU, in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital.
Four-year-old Westin Dennis and his unborn sister, Layla Dennis died as a result of the multi-car crash on 2nd Street and Gusmus Ave.
The Shoals community is stepping up in a big way to support the family.
A family friend has started a fundraiser to help their family during this devastating time
Now, the community is rallying behind this family to raise funds they hope will ease some of the enormous financial burden that lies ahead of them.
So far they’ve raised more than seven thousand dollars in a day.
“Nobody expects that. You don’t expect to have to bury your baby. So we just want to help them take some of that burden off of them,” said Melanie Brooks.
