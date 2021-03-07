Governor Ivey declares March 7 as Tuskegee Airman Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed March 7 as Tuskegee Airmen Day in the state of Alabama.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the United States Army Air Corps. These men flew nearly 15,000 sorties throughout Europe and parts of Africa during World War II.
Governor Ivey said she seeks to recognize American heroes who served our country with honor in WWII, despite the discrimination and obstacles they faced in America.
In Governor Ivey’s proclamation, she stated that the Tuskegee Airman played a vital role in desegregating the U.S. Armed Forces. The Tuskegee Airman proved that African Americans were equally qualified and had intellectual capacity to become successful military pilots.
“Their bravery continues to inspire us all,” said Governor Ivey.
