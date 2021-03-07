Educators prepare students in the Shoals for standardized tests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Educators in the Shoals are moving forward with preparing their students for standardized tests. The Biden administration finalized their decision on standardized testing, declaring “no blanket waivers of assessments.”
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Alabama adopted a new standards-based testing series for second through eight grade students. The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, a summative assessment that is criterion-referenced, is aligned to the Alabama Courses of Study.
Testing will begin on March 29 and end on April 30.
Although remote learning has taken a huge toll on students academically, teachers and school officials feel the standardized tests will provide diagnostic information.
Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden said it’s always good to have a baseline for student achievement.
“The state is very interested in the test scores and those of the virtual and in-person students,” Holden said. “They’ll look at the data, and I believe it will tell a lot about how effective virtual learning really is.
