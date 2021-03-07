City of Huntsville to hold bridge naming dedication ceremony for Vietnam veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vietnam veteran will be memorialized this week with a bridge naming dedication, said Huntsville officials.
Officials said the Huntsville City Council passed a resolution in December to name the Drake Avenue bridge at Huntsville Spring Branch the Lance Cpl. Larry G. Clark Memorial Bridge.
On March 8, Mayor Tommy Battle along with Huntsville City leaders, Lance Cpl. Larry Clark’s sister LaVonne Clark, aunt Jo Ann Mitchel Bolden, and high school friends to name a bridge in south Huntsville. The event will take place at 2 p.m.
