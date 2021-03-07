Chilly start to the day, sunshine and high 50s on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s a calm Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will be chilly for the bulk of the morning, so bundle up!
Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer than Saturday, even with the cold start. Sunshine dominates once again, making for a chilly, but beautiful Sunday afternoon.
By Monday, temperatures start to warm back up hitting the 60s. The week is looking dry for the first half, with rain chances moving in later in the week.
Don’t forget to move your clocks forward on Saturday and possibly grab that umbrella Sunday because we could see a little rain linger.
Overall, the extended forecast is looking spectacular, but with moderate rain chances.
