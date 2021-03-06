Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?

“We applaud Governor Ivey for her extension of the mask order until April 9. School boards appreciate the lead time given so they have time to plan for policies should they want to continue mask requirements in schools after the statewide order expires. While AASB has not made any recommendations regarding masks, we encourage school boards to make decisions based on data. We hope school boards will continue to evaluate trends in their communities to make decisions that ensure the health and safety of students and staff.”